BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEuJJ) Further company coverage:
April 6 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reiterates strong standalone growth profile and strategy following termination of Pfizer transaction
* Merger agreement with Pfizer has been terminated by mutual agreement, effective today
* Allergan says based on preliminary review , believes regulations will have no material impact on its standalone tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017