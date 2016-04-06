April 6 Asanko Gold Inc :

* Asanko gold anounces commercial production and provides operational update

* In q2 2016 company expects to produce 35,000 to 40,000 ounces

* For h2 2016, company expects to produce 90,000 to 100,000 ounces

* Gold production will continue to ramp-up during q2 2016 as mining operations access main ore body in nkran pit

* Steady-State operations are expected by end of q2 2016.