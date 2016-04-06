BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Constellation Brands Inc :
* Constellation brands reports fiscal 2016 results and fiscal 2017 outlook
* Provides fiscal 2017 outlook; expects comparable basis EPS of $6.05 - $6.35 and reported basis EPS of $6.00 - $6.30
* Constellation brands says evaluates merits of an IPO for a portion of Canadian business
* Agrees to purchase prisoner wine company portfolio of super-luxury brands; transaction expected to be accretive for fiscal 2017
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share class a and $0.36 per share class b common stock, a 29% increase
* Total capital expenditure estimate of $1.25 - $1.35 billion for 2017
* For fiscal 2017, beer business is targeting net sales and operating income growth in range of 14 - 17 percent
* Constellation brands says qtrly comparable net sales $1.5 billion versus. $1.35 billion last year
* For wine and spirits business, company expects net sales growth in mid single-digit range for 2017
* For wine and spirits business, company expects operating income growth to be in mid to high single-digit range for 2017
* Constellation brands says reported net sales for quarter $1.54 billion versus. $1.36 billion last year
* Constellation brands qtrly comparable earnings per share $1.19
* Beer segment's capital investment projects in Mexico on track from overall estimated cost and timing of completion perspective
* Constellation brands inc qtrly wine and spirits net sales on an organic constant currency basis increased four percent
* Constellation brands inc qtrly organic net sales for beer increased 18 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A final decision regarding whether to pursue a potential IPO of part of Canadian wine business expected to be made later this calendar year
* Cash paid at closing for prison wine deal is expected to approximate $285 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.11, revenue view $7.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.