April 6 Constellation Brands Inc :

* Constellation brands reports fiscal 2016 results and fiscal 2017 outlook

* Provides fiscal 2017 outlook; expects comparable basis EPS of $6.05 - $6.35 and reported basis EPS of $6.00 - $6.30

* Constellation brands says evaluates merits of an IPO for a portion of Canadian business

* Agrees to purchase prisoner wine company portfolio of super-luxury brands; transaction expected to be accretive for fiscal 2017

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share class a and $0.36 per share class b common stock, a 29% increase

* Total capital expenditure estimate of $1.25 - $1.35 billion for 2017

* For fiscal 2017, beer business is targeting net sales and operating income growth in range of 14 - 17 percent

* Constellation brands says qtrly comparable net sales $1.5 billion versus. $1.35 billion last year

* For wine and spirits business, company expects net sales growth in mid single-digit range for 2017

* For wine and spirits business, company expects operating income growth to be in mid to high single-digit range for 2017

* Constellation brands says reported net sales for quarter $1.54 billion versus. $1.36 billion last year

* Constellation brands qtrly comparable earnings per share $1.19

* Beer segment's capital investment projects in Mexico on track from overall estimated cost and timing of completion perspective

* Constellation brands inc qtrly wine and spirits net sales on an organic constant currency basis increased four percent

* Constellation brands inc qtrly organic net sales for beer increased 18 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A final decision regarding whether to pursue a potential IPO of part of Canadian wine business expected to be made later this calendar year

* Cash paid at closing for prison wine deal is expected to approximate $285 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.11, revenue view $7.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)