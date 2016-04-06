BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
April 6 Salazar Resources Ltd
* Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project
* Says to sell units to arm's length financiers to raise $1.1 million
* Salazar Resources Ltd says announce a recapitalization plan for company that will include a private placement, royalty sale and debt conversion
Says will sell a 2 pct net smelter returns royalty ("nsr") interest in its Curipamba project for $4.8 million
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017