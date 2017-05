April 6 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm signs 3G/4G chinese patent license agreement with EWPE

* Granted EWPE royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture, sell 3G wcdma, cdma2000, 4G lte subscriber units for use in China

* Qualcomm says royalties payable by EWPE are consistent with terms of rectification plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)