BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEuJJ) Further company coverage:
April 6 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 sales fell 15.3 percent to $175.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omnova solutions grows first quarter 2016 adjusted eps to $0.04 per diluted share, up from a loss of $0.01 per share last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017