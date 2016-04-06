April 6 Omnova Solutions Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 sales fell 15.3 percent to $175.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnova solutions grows first quarter 2016 adjusted eps to $0.04 per diluted share, up from a loss of $0.01 per share last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)