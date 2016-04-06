BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Mts Systems Corporation:-
* MTS signs definitive agreement to acquire sensor producer PCB Group inc. for $580 million
* MTS systems says its board of directors and PCB shareholders have approved transaction
* MTS systems says expects to realize about $20 to $30 million of annualized revenue synergies from deal
* Excluding charges, transaction expected to be accretive to earnings by fiscal 2018
* Estimating fiscal 2016 revenue could increase by about $30 million to $50 million
* Estimating revenue in fiscal 2016 will now be between $600 million and $650 million
* Now estimate gaap eps will be about $1.35 to $1.65 for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.