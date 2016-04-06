BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Acuity Brands Inc
* Acuity brands reports record second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
* Q2 sales $777.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $752.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price