April 6 Universal Truckload Services Inc

* Universal truckload services, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates, provides outlook and appoints new chief financial officer

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees q1 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $258.0 million to $268.0 million

* Appointed Jude Beres , age 44, as its chief financial officer effective march 31, 2016

* Former cfo David A. Crittenden has resigned from company to pursue other business interests

* Expect q1 earnings to be negatively impacted from a weak pricing environment in our transportation segment,increased direct labor costs