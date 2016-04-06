BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Universal Truckload Services Inc
* Universal truckload services, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates, provides outlook and appoints new chief financial officer
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27
* Universal truckload services, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates, provides outlook and appoints new chief financial officer
* Sees q1 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $258.0 million to $268.0 million
* Appointed Jude Beres , age 44, as its chief financial officer effective march 31, 2016
* Former cfo David A. Crittenden has resigned from company to pursue other business interests
* Expect q1 earnings to be negatively impacted from a weak pricing environment in our transportation segment,increased direct labor costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.