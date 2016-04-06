BRIEF-Lannett Company Inc files for potential mixed shelf size not disclosed
* Lannett Company Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raUzkw) Further company coverage:
April 6 Lumos Pharma:-
* Lumos Pharma raises $34 million in series B financing
* Will use proceeds for clinical trials, commercialization of lead compound, lum-001, for treatment of creatine transporter deficiency Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations suffered their worst day so far this year on Friday as government data showed consumer prices in April rose less than traders had expected, raising concerns over when domestic inflation would reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.