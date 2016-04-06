April 6 (Reuters) -

* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

* Audiocodes says board approved program to repurchase up to $15 million of its ordinary shares

* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AUDC.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)