BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 Annidis Corp
* Annidis announces amended conversion price of $150,000 convertible promissory note
* Amended conversion price of note, having received necessary approval from lender, to $0.06 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)