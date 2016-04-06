BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
April 6 Franklin Resources Inc
* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces filing of early warning report related to acquisition of debentures of Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. on behalf of underlying funds and accounts
* Says after completion of issuance, Franklin Templeton held approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares of Rainmaker
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement