April 6 Mistras Group Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $160.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.2
million
* Mistras Group exceeds profit expectations for third
consecutive quarter and raises profit guidance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised by $4 million for fiscal
year 2016
* Expects to achieve low to mid-single digit organic revenue
growth in its Q4
* Says for 2016, revenue range narrowed to $710 million to
$715 million
* Mistras Group sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $84 million
to $87 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)