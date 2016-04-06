April 6 Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc
* SiriusXM Canada achieves record adjusted ebitda for second
quarter fiscal 2016
* Q2 revenue rose 5.4 percent to c$84.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Qtrly self-pay ARPU $12.49 versus $12.48
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$83.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "looking to remainder of fiscal year, we continue to face
a challenging consumer spending environment in alberta"
* Qtrly total subscribers 2.7 million versus 2.6 million
