April 6 Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM Canada achieves record adjusted ebitda for second quarter fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 5.4 percent to c$84.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly self-pay ARPU $12.49 versus $12.48

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$83.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "looking to remainder of fiscal year, we continue to face a challenging consumer spending environment in alberta"

* Qtrly total subscribers 2.7 million versus 2.6 million