April 6 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Says
In Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2017 Opening Of 28
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 sales $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $239.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings, inc. Announces fiscal
2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year
ending january 28, 2017 total net sales of $865 million to $875
million
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year
ending january 28, 2017 comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to
2.5%
* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%
* 32 new stores and no planned closures
* Fy revenue view $872.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year
ending january 28, 2017 capital expenditures of $14 million to
$15 million
