April 6 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Says In Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2017 Opening Of 28

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $239.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 total net sales of $865 million to $875 million

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%

* 32 new stores and no planned closures

* Fy revenue view $872.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 capital expenditures of $14 million to $15 million