BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 Firstservice Corp
* Firstservice acquires Century Fire Protection
* Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century, will continue to lead operations and retain a minority stake alongside senior management
* Firstservice Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing