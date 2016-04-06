BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 Tmx Group
* Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2016
* TMX Group Ltd says march 2016 volume of 14.51 billion versus 13.16 billion last year for all tmx equities marketplaces
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing