BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 National Interstate Corp
* National Interstate Corporation announces formation of special committee to review proposal by American Financial Group, Inc.
* Special committee comprised of directors Norman L. Rosenthal, John Cholnoky, Patrick Denzer, Donald Schwegman, and Alan Spachman
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: