April 6 Yuma Energy Inc :
* Yuma energy Inc. announces 2015 financial results and
provides an operational overview
* Net average production was 1,802 boe/d for 4th quarter
2015, a 3 percent increase over 4th quarter
* Audit opinion provided by co's independent public auditing
firm relating to financial statements for 2015 had going
concern qualification
* Co's auditing firm indicated that the conditions raise a
substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going
concern
* Opinion notes co will require additional funds for balance
of FY 2016 to repay $9.8 million when borrowing base is reduced
to $20 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: