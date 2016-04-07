April 6 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :

* Painted Pony announces further capital cost reductions, updated hedges and investor conference participation

* Has hedged incremental production volumes through 2016 and 2017 to reduce impact of commodity price volatility

* 2016 exit production rate anticipated to be in excess of 240 mmcfe/d

* 2016 capital program expected to deliver previously forecasted production volumes targets for total spending of about $179 million

* Painted pony averaged approximately 99 mmcfe/d (16,500 boe/d) during Q1 of 2016

* Anticipates production volumes to average 93 mmcfe/d - 99 mmcfe/d (15,500 boe/d- 16,500 boe/d) during Q2 of 2016

* Construction of Altagas Townsend facility is now approximately 85 pct complete and continues to progress ahead of schedule

* Altagas expects Townsend facility to begin commissioning operations mid-year 2016