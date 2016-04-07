April 7 (Reuters) -
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter 2015
and fiscal 2015 financial and operating results and significant
increase in 2015 reserves
* Marquee Energy Ltd Q4 FFO $0.02 per share
* Marquee Energy Ltd Q4 production volumes increased
5% over Q3, averaging 4,924 boe per day
* Marquee Energy Ltd - With current uncertainty in
oil prices, co believes most prudent course of action is to
limit capital spending
* Marquee Energy Ltd expects to spend between $3.5
million and $5.0 million on capital costs in 2016
* Marquee Energy Ltd - Projecting operating cost
savings for 2016 of $6.7 million as compared to 2015
