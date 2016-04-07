April 7 Baker Hughes Inc :

* Baker Hughes announces March 2016 rig counts

* International rig count for March 2016 was 985, down 33 from 1,018 counted in February 2016

* International offshore rig count for March 2016 was 211, down 14 from 225 counted in February 2016

* Average U.S. rig count for March 2016 was 478, down 54 from 532 counted in February 2016

* Average Canadian rig count for March 2016 was 88, down 123 from 211 counted in February 2016

* Worldwide rig count for March 2016 was 1,551, down 210 from 1,761 counted in February 2016