April 7 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports March traffic

* March load factor 84.6 percent

* Says company flew 10.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in March 2016 , an increase of 6.2 percent

* Continues to estimate its q1 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will be in line with q1 2015

* Q1 load factor 80.5% versus 80.1%

* Q1 available seat miles 35.27 billion, up 9.2 percent

* Q1 available seat miles 35.27 billion, up 9.2 percent

* Q1 revenue passenger miles 28.41 billion, up 9.9 percent