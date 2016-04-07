BRIEF-East West Banking clarifies article in Manila Bulletin titled “Eastwest Bank Plans To Sell 20% Stake To Strategic Parnter”
* Refers to article in manila bulletin entitled “eastwest bank plans to sell 20% stake to strategic parnter”
April 7 Zais Financial Corp
* Zais financial corp. Announces definitive agreement with sutherland asset management corp.
* Merger agreement has been approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Following merger, combined entity will be renamed Sutherland Asset Management Corporation
* Stockholders will continue to be stockholders of surviving cop, eligible to receive cash of about $64 million in tender offer
* Sutherland asset management corporation will be externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management, Llc , SAM's current external manager
* Sam stockholders to receive newly issued ZFC shares
* Says holders of operating partnership units of SAM will receive operating partnership units in surviving company
* Tender offer for Sutherland will be financed from sale of some mortgage loans from co's residential mortgage investments segment
* Following merger, ZFC stockholders would continue to own approximately 16% of combined entity
* Tender offer will be made at a price per share equal to 95% of ZFC's adjusted book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos