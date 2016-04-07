April 7 Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas energy secures $15 million financing to fund growth initiative

* Under terms, co to receive $10 million under current commitments, additional $5 million made available through exercise of warrant

* Initial investment structured as a debenture which will automatically convert into common stock at conversion price of $3.25 per share