BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Genenews Ltd
* Genenews limited provides financing update
* Executed a term sheet with Alumina Partners Llc, an arms' length party
* Will draw down on US$10 million in structured, unsecured convertible notes in installments over a 24 month period
* Applied to TSX for a "financial hardship" exemption from requirement to obtain shareholder approval for an offering
* Offering may result in a new control person of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results