BRIEF-Sta Lucia Land says qtrly net income 200.7 mln pesos vs 189.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
April 7 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc announces intent to appoint Nathaniel August to board of directors
* Nathaniel August is founder and president of Mangrove Partners
* FSAM has also committed to appoint a mutually agreeable independent director to company's board
* As part of deal, Mangrove Partners agreed to vote in accordance with FSFR board of directors recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.