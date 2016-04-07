BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest announces $10 million bought deal financing; reaffirms 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital purposes
* Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to additional 15% of common shares at a price of $0.35 per common share
* Certain officers and directors of Petrowest intend to participate by purchasing about 10% of common shares issued under offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results