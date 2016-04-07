BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Mondelez International
* Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba group
* Collaboration enables Mondelz International to further tap into e-commerce by expanding its reach and deepening its penetration in chinese market
* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase fuller range of co's products through store on Alibaba's tmall.com platform
* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase a fuller range of mondelz international products, through its flagship store on Alibaba's tmall.com platform
* Will increase investment in tmall.com by launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate growth
* Will also increase its investment in tmall.com by launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results