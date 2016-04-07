April 7 Pricesmart Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pricesmart announces second quarter results of operations and march sales

* Q2 revenue $777.9 million versus $750.3 million

* Total revenues for q2 of fiscal year 2016 were $777.9 million compared to $750.3 million in comparable period

* Qtrly comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of colombian peso from year ago period

* Pricesmart inc says for month of march, net warehouse club sales decreased to $227.8 million, from $237.7 million in march a year earlier

* For thirty-week period ended march 27 comparable net warehouse club sales down 0.5%, compared to comparable thirty-week period year ago