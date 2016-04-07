Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 7 Pricesmart Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pricesmart announces second quarter results of operations and march sales
* Q2 revenue $777.9 million versus $750.3 million
* Total revenues for q2 of fiscal year 2016 were $777.9 million compared to $750.3 million in comparable period
* Qtrly comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of colombian peso from year ago period
* Pricesmart inc says for month of march, net warehouse club sales decreased to $227.8 million, from $237.7 million in march a year earlier
* For thirty-week period ended march 27 comparable net warehouse club sales down 0.5%, compared to comparable thirty-week period year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag