April 7 Retailmenot Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $228 million to $241 million

* Retailmenot, inc. Acquires secondary gift card marketplace, giftcard zen inc, provides preliminary first quarter financial results and updates fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Total net revenues for q1 are expected to be at or above high-end of guidance and in range of $54.0 to $54.5 million

* Acquired giftcard zen inc for $22 million in cash, plus up to an additional $11 million in deferred compensation

* Adjusted ebitda for q1 is expected to be at or above high-end of guidance and in range of $12.0 to $12.5 million

* 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $52.0 to $63.0 million

* Says net income for q1 is expected to be between a net loss of $100 thousand to a net income of $100 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)