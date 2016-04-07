BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
April 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc
* Pzena investment management, inc. Announces march 31, 2016 assets under management
* Assets under management as of march 31, 2016 $26.1 billion
* Proposed to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme with limit of up to 250 million RGT