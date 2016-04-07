EMERGING MARKETS-Oil jump lifts emerging equities, Russian assets
LONDON, May 22 Emerging equities extended gains on Monday, riding a rise in oil prices despite a firmer dollar and mounting political turmoil in Brazil.
April 7 Ad Hoc Group Of Puerto Rico's Go Bondholders
* Puerto rico go bondholder ad hoc group names mutual funds in the support of restructuring proposal
* Franklin advisers and oppenheimerfunds , investment advisers to certain mutual funds, support group's term sheet Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 22 Emerging equities extended gains on Monday, riding a rise in oil prices despite a firmer dollar and mounting political turmoil in Brazil.
BERLIN, May 22 Germany and France have agreed to set up a working group that will come up with proposals by July to strengthen the euro zone, their finance ministers said on Monday after their first meeting since the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president.