BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
April 7 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
* Gluskin sheff + associates inc. Announces the retirement of jeremy freedman and the pending appointment of thomas c. Macmillan as chief executive officer, effective june 30, 2016
* Upon his appointment as chief executive officer, macmillan will continue as chair of company's board of directors
* Proposed to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme with limit of up to 250 million RGT Source (http://bit.ly/2rHAXox) Further company coverage: