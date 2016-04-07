April 7 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA's gastrointestinal drugs advisory committee voted 17 to 0 to recommend accelerated approval of ocaliva

* Target date for FDA to take action under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is May 29, 2016