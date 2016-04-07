BRIEF-L&K Biomed issues 5th series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
April 7 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* FDA advisory committee unanimously recommends accelerated approval of ocaliva(tm) (obeticholic acid) for the treatment of pbc
* FDA's gastrointestinal drugs advisory committee voted 17 to 0 to recommend accelerated approval of ocaliva
* Target date for FDA to take action under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is May 29, 2016
* Signed a master services agreement with Mundipharma Manufacturing Pte Ltd to develop in vitro skin and wound healing assays