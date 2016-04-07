BRIEF-Matrix Concepts proposes to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme
* Proposed to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme with limit of up to 250 million RGT
April 7 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB to acquire GE Capital's Canadian franchise finance business
* Balance of loans to be acquired is approximately $350 million
* Balance of loans to be acquired is approximately $350 million
* Transaction is expected to close in CWB's Q3 of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly revenue 155.1 million rgt versus 201.2 million rgt, qtrly profit attributable 43.4 million rgt versus 96.1 million rgt