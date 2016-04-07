April 7 Corning Inc :

* Corning to acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc

* Deal value of approximately $305 million

* Upon closing of acquisition, corning will integrate AFOP into its optical communications business segment

* Corning will make an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of outstanding common shares of alliance fiber optic products for $18.50 per share

* Boards of directors of both companies have approved transaction

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share during first year