BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
April 7 Charter Communications Inc :
* Charter prices $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes
* New notes will bear interest at rate of 5.5% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.0% of aggregate principal amount
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.