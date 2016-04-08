BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Goldcorp Inc announces investment in Probe Metals
* Goldcorp Inc to subscribe Probe Metals Inc's 4.4 million shares at a price of $0.66 per share for a subscription price of $2,904,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.