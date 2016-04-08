BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces conclusion to strategic review process and other initiatives to enhance stockholder value
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - However, none of indications were at levels would provide adequate value to stockholders
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc will use up to $50 million to initiate a stock repurchase program
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Immediately unwinding op unit enfranchisement preferred equity transaction for company's op unit holders
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Commencing sale process for up to four of company's assets
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc increases expected qtrly cash dividend from q2 for co's common stock by 20%, from $0.10 per diluted earnings per share to $0.12 per diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
