BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd
* Chipmos reports March 2016 and Q116 revenue
* Q1 revenue fell 9.5 percent to TWD 4.724 billion
* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $146.8 million
* Also expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be above high end of its guidance for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.