BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca announce continuation of pivotal clinical trial for people with early Alzheimer's disease
* AMARANTH, in development as potential treatment for early alzheimer's disease, to continue to Phase 3 of Phase 2/3 seamless trial
* Says AstraZeneca will receive a milestone payment from Lilly now that AZDd3293 has moved into Phase 3 testing
* Says payment will result in Q2 charge of $100 million (pre-tax) to Lilly's GAAP and non-GAAP research and development expense
* Says Lilly and AstraZeneca have also announced planned initiation of a new Phase 3 trial for AZD3293
* Says DAYBREAK will begin enrolling participants in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.