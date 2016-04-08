BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
April 8 Arlington Asset Investment Corp
* Announces receipt of notice of director nominations from Imation Corp and Clinton Group
* Imation Group collectively owned less than 0.1 pct of co's outstanding shares at time of notice submission
* Imitation, Clinton Group intend to nominate six candidates to stand for election to co's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.