BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces tender offer for up to $1.0 billion of its 6.375% senior notes due 2017
* Says tender offer to purchase for cash up to $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.375% 2017 senior notes
* Says tender offer to expire on May 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.