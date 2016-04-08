April 8 Kaiser Aluminum :

* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation adopts tax asset protection rights agreement for stockholder approval at its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* At Dec 31, 2015, co had $564.4 million of NOL carryforwards and $29.5 million of alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available

* Kaiser Aluminum says in connection with tax board declared dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share

* Kaiser Aluminum says issuance of rights will not affect its reported EPS