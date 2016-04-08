BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
(Corrects headline to show that Kobylinski was apponted COO, not CEO)
April 8 Jason Industries Inc :
* Jason Industries Inc names Brian K. Kobylinski president and chief operating officer
* Prior to joining Jason, Kobylinski served as executive vice president, energy segment and China for Actuant Corp
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.