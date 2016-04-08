April 8 (Reuters) -

* Uranium Resources executes definitive agreement to raise $12.5 million from non core asset sales

* Uranium Resources says signed agreement with Laramide Resources limited for sale of unit Hydro Resources Inc

* Uranium Resources - To transfer ownership of Churchrock, Crownpoint properties to Laramide for $5.25 million in cash, $7.25 million promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)