BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy provides Gulf of Mexico drilling update
* Drilling operations at Silvergate Exploration Well, drilled on Mississippi Canyon Block 339, have been completed
* Noble Energy says costs associated with well will be recorded in results for Q1 of 2016
* Mississippi Canyon Block 339 did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons and is being plugged and abandoned
* Noble Energy says total exploration in Q1 now expected to be towards upper end of prior $130 to $170 million guidance range
* On completing operations at Silvergate rig to move to Green Canyon Block 39, commence drilling appraisal well at Katmai oil discovery
* Results from Katmai appraisal well are expected in early part of q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
