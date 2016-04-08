April 8 Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears Holdings obtains $500 million secured loan facility and closes previously announced $750 million term loan

* Certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a 15 month $500 million committed secured loan facility maturing in july 2017

* Says $250 million was funded under loan facility today and up to an additional $250 million may be drawn by borrowers in future